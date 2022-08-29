Johnny Depp’s Moon man performance stirs controversies

The actor shocked spectators with his bizarre prerecorded Moon Man appearances.

His visage was projected onto a floating VMAs Moon Person sculpture.

‘He doesn’t deserve a free pass just because he’s Johnny Depp,’ criticized one commenter online.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp, fresh off his victory in the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, made his first public appearance since the verdict at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shocked spectators with his bizarre prerecorded Moon Man appearances on the stage, in which his visage was projected onto a floating VMAs Moon Person sculpture.

In one of these appearances, he joked, “I needed the work,” while in another he offered his services for “birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need… anything.”

‘Oh, I’m also a dentist,’ he said.

The strange appearance of the Edward Scissorhands actor has aroused discussion online. Many of the thousands of spectators who saw him perform wondered what his performance had to do with the Video Music Awards.

“He doesn’t deserve a free pass just because he’s Johnny Depp,” said one commenter online. Another person added, . “The VMAs has pretty much always had some edgy attention grabbing stunt to keep their feigning relevancy but this Johnny Depp thing is truly disgusting!”

Advertisement

One user of social media said,“I can’t stop laughing, this is what his fans called “ johnny depp’s huge comeback.

Another user said, “these little Johnny Depp bits are so awkward, uncomfortable, and unnecessary oh my god #vmas.”

Also Read Fans of Johnny Depp are thrilled that the king is back At the MTV Video Music Awards, the Pirates of the Caribbean star...