A handful of Hollywood stars, including Tom Holland, Shawn Mendes, and Selena Gomez, have spoken publicly about their own experiences with mental illness in recent years.

They say that “the stakes are too high” in the entertainment sector, making anxiety and sadness common.

Industry professionals have found that the pressure to perform flawlessly under intense public scrutiny can be mentally taxing on celebrities.

The star of “Don’t Look Up,” Jonah Hill, recently added his name to the list after issuing a statement to Deadline in which he discussed his 20-year struggle with anxiety attacks.

The Superbad star revealed that his next documentary Stutz “is focused on his mental health difficulties.”

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events,” he explained.

The MoneyBall actor mentioned, “The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film.”

Meanwhile, Jonah won’t promote his movie and also deleted his Instagram account this week as he wanted to “protect himself from the pressures of life in the public eye”.

The Wolf of Wall Street believed that this “letter/statement would encourage people to talk and act on this “stuff” and “understand their issues more clearly”.