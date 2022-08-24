Julia Fox criticised for saying kids should ‘mini-mop’

Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend told kids to use a mini-mop instead.

Julia Fox is setting the record straight about her controversial comment about kids.

Turning to her TikTok this week, the mother-of-one advised fellow parents not to spend money on children. Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend told kids to use a mini-mop instead.

Fox said, “Because I have a son, specifically, I don’t want him to expect that women are just going to clean up after him and do everything for him,” added, “I saw that my whole life, even in my own family and that stops with me.”

She also said, “the idea of childhood was invented as a way to get parents to spend a lot of money on s–t that’s not really teaching your kid anything.”

Fox then asked people to “buy their kid a mini-mop and mini-broom” to teach them life skills at a young age.

With what she said, Fox gave people the idea that she supports child labour. The Uncut Gems actress then wrote in response to criticism from Internet users.

Fox stated, “Oh my god, you guys are really acting like I said that kids should be working. That’s not what I said. I said that kids need to learn skills.”

