Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jungkook of BTS dazzles ARMYs with Twilight vampire vibes

Jungkook of BTS dazzles ARMYs with Twilight vampire vibes

Articles
Advertisement
Jungkook of BTS dazzles ARMYs with Twilight vampire vibes

Jungkook of BTS dazzles ARMYs with Twilight vampire vibes

Advertisement
  • Following in the footsteps of his hyungs, the BTS maknae, Jungkook revealed his upcoming pictorial Me, Myself, and Jungkook on August 11
  • He revealed it through an image that garnered attention throughout social media.
  • BTS members have been working on their individual projects this year.
Advertisement

BTS fans began generating tweaks and parodies of Jungkook’s vampire-like look. The Jungkook threads that circulated among the vampires in the Twilight universe’s “New Moon” era were edited versions of Jungkook.

Also Read

BTS dominates YouTube with record-breaking success: Find out
BTS dominates YouTube with record-breaking success: Find out

Since BTS became the musicians with the most views on YouTube They...

Fans have also altered images of Jungkook and BTS into iconic scenes and posters from the Twilight film series. They have also encouraged other fans to support “Team Jungkook” rather than “Team Edward” or “Team Jacob.”

The twilight saga’s official Twitter account even reacted to Jungkook’s edited teaser photo with the New Moon movie backgrop and offered a comic response that read, “And when this actually becomes real, THEN WHAT?”

Also Read

Who was BTS Singer Jimin’s high school sweetheart?
Who was BTS Singer Jimin’s high school sweetheart?

Jimin, a member of the band BTS, is carrying on an affair...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story