Jungkook of BTS dazzles ARMYs with Twilight vampire vibes

BTS dominates YouTube with record-breaking success: Find out
Since BTS became the musicians with the most views on YouTube They...
BTS fans began generating tweaks and parodies of Jungkook’s vampire-like look. The Jungkook threads that circulated among the vampires in the Twilight universe’s “New Moon” era were edited versions of Jungkook.
Fans have also altered images of Jungkook and BTS into iconic scenes and posters from the Twilight film series. They have also encouraged other fans to support “Team Jungkook” rather than “Team Edward” or “Team Jacob.”
The twilight saga’s official Twitter account even reacted to Jungkook’s edited teaser photo with the New Moon movie backgrop and offered a comic response that read, “And when this actually becomes real, THEN WHAT?”
Jeon Jungkook in ‘The Twilight Saga: New Moon’ pic.twitter.com/dAdBn8T90BAdvertisement
— rose⁷ (@taessarect) August 11, 2022
and when this actually becomes real, THEN WHAT? https://t.co/mw4wbSwmCW
— THE TWILIGHT SAGA 🍎 (@Twilight) August 12, 2022
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.