Jungkook of BTS dazzles ARMYs with Twilight vampire vibes

Following in the footsteps of his hyungs, the BTS maknae, Jungkook revealed his upcoming pictorial Me, Myself, and Jungkook on August 11

He revealed it through an image that garnered attention throughout social media.

BTS members have been working on their individual projects this year.

BTS fans began generating tweaks and parodies of Jungkook’s vampire-like look. The Jungkook threads that circulated among the vampires in the Twilight universe’s “New Moon” era were edited versions of Jungkook.

Fans have also altered images of Jungkook and BTS into iconic scenes and posters from the Twilight film series. They have also encouraged other fans to support “Team Jungkook” rather than “Team Edward” or “Team Jacob.”

The twilight saga’s official Twitter account even reacted to Jungkook’s edited teaser photo with the New Moon movie backgrop and offered a comic response that read, “And when this actually becomes real, THEN WHAT?”

Jeon Jungkook in ‘The Twilight Saga: New Moon’ pic.twitter.com/dAdBn8T90B Advertisement — rose⁷ (@taessarect) August 11, 2022

and when this actually becomes real, THEN WHAT? https://t.co/mw4wbSwmCW — THE TWILIGHT SAGA 🍎 (@Twilight) August 12, 2022

