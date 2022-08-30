K-Drama “Koding Eomppa” addresses a sensitive subject

MBN’s “Koding Eomppa” has been criticized for romanticizing teenage pregnancies.

The drama is still going on, and the idea of the plot has turned the bad reviews into good ones.

Instead of being about entertainment or sensations, the show mostly highlights the lives of teen parents.

The controversial subject of teenage pregnancies in South Korea is discussed on MBN’s “Koding Eomppa,” which draws criticism from viewers.

The series’ primary goal was to increase public awareness of newborn education.

As soon as the first teaser for the series was released in February 2022, South Korean internet users immediately began to criticize it harshly.

According to Koreaboo, several people worried that the show may romanticise underage pregnancies and cast them in a favorable manner.

On the other hand, some joked that this show was just a ploy to boost the nation’s declining birthrate.

MBN continued to run its inaugural program on March 6 in spite of all the criticism, disproving all preconceived notions about it.

The lengthy list of critical remarks that accompanied the teaser in March has been replaced by netizens’ positive feedback.

