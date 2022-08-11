Advertisement
K-Fed uploads disturbing videos of Britney Spears yelling at sons

K-Fed uploads disturbing videos of Britney Spears yelling at sons

K-Fed uploads disturbing videos of Britney Spears yelling at sons

K-Fed uploads disturbing videos of Britney Spears yelling at sons

  • Kevin Federline, Britney Spears’ ex, shared shocking videos of the singer yelling and scolding her teenage sons.
  • Following his explosive interview with the Daily Mail, the former backup dancer, 44, who has two sons with Spears, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, released the videos
  • He did this to prove his claims that the singer does not have a healthy relationship with her children.
Spears’ ex-husband shared the clips on Instagram, which appear to show the Princess of Pop yelling at her sons, who were 12 and 11 at the time the footage was shot.

“I can’t stand by and watch my sons be accused in this manner after what they’ve been through.” “As much as it pains us, we decided to post these videos as a family,” Federline wrote in the caption.

“And this isn’t even the worst part. The lies must end. “I hope our children are better than this,” he added.

In the first video, Spears could be seen walking into her kids’ bedroom unaware that she’s being recorded as she yelled, “This is my house.”

“If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse … y’all better start respecting me, are we clear?” she said in the clip.

“You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth,” Spears told her sons. “I am a woman, okay, be nice to me, do you understand?”

The next video also shows her shouting at the boys while sitting in the passenger seat of the car, saying, “Have you lost your (expletive) mind? Have you lost your (expletive) mind?”

Spears was angry with Sean for walking into a store without his shoes on and as punishment she told him that she’ll take his phone away.

“I’m shocked as (expletive) with you and I don’t know what to do,” Spears could be heard saying in the clip. “And I’m scared of you because you’re weird because you’re going through puberty.”

“And I don’t know what to say. But I do care more than you know,” she said.

Before the shocking clips were posted online, Spears wrote in a now-deleted post, “I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with … but COME ON.”

“There’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL,” she added. “They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!!”

“I don’t know what’s going on in their heads !!! … I always TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that’s why they stopped coming here !!! I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it!!!”

