Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell watch Ryder in Los Angeles

Kate Hudson shared three new photos on Instagram on Sunday. The photos were from a night out when she went to see her son’s band play.

The 42-year-old actress shared photos from when she went to see her son Ryder’s band, Codependence. In the third photo, Hudson and her stepfather, Kurt Russell, smile at the camera from the audience.

Hudson wrote “watching my baby” in a short caption and tagged Ryder, who is 18.

The first picture in the carousel was of Hudson and a friend acting nervous, with the hashtag “stage moms” written in the caption. She has loose blonde hair, a brown jacket, and a number of big rings.

Russell, 71, went to his grandson’s musical performance wearing a t-shirt, jeans, and a plaid shirt.

Ryder was on stage at The Mint in Los Angeles in the second picture. In the background of the picture, the band’s drummer kept time while he played guitar. Hudson has had the musician play on his social media before.

In a video posted earlier this week, Ryder played the electric guitar while his 10-year-old brother, Bingham “Bing” Hawn, played the drums. During the performance, both boys whipped their hair back and forth in a rock ‘n’ roll style.

