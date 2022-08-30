Katie Price is facing ‘limited access’ to her children

Katie Price says she only has “limited access” to two of her children.

The 44-year-old talks about her mental health struggles in a new Channel 4 documentary.

She also reveals that her relationship with ex-boyfriend Kieran Hayler has soured.

In acknowledging that her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Kieran Hayler has soured, Katie Price claims that she only has “limited access” to two of her five children.

In her latest documentary on Channel 4, where she speaks candidly about her current challenges and mental health battle, the 44-year-old made the painful disclosure.

The one-off episode follows the former glamour model as she deals with the aftermath of her near-fatal drunken driving accident from the previous year.

The mother of five will speak candidly about her struggle with PTSD and suicide thoughts for the first time in “Katie Price: Trauma And Me.”

Katie claims that she had thoughts of suicide following a period of “severe depression,” and that her children Harvey, 20, Junior, 17, Princess, 15, Jett, 9, and Bunny, 8, were the only things that kept her going.

“All I saw was the kids’ faces and I never want that to happen again,” she added.

As of late, Katie has said that she is spending progressively less time with some of her children and even just has “limited access” to two of them.

“The hardest thing I’ve had to deal with in the recent months is having limited access to some of my kids,” she said. “Recent events have meant I’m seeing my youngest children less and the relationship between me and their father has broken down.”

She continued, “It’s not good for my mental health and it’s certainly not good for their mental health. They should be having their mum in their life. At the moment I’m stuck in this rut with Jett and Bunny and it is frustrating for me.

“You know, seven months, how has it even got to this? It’s heart-breaking and I just wish it wasn’t like this. All I can do is hope that this won’t be forever.”

Katie claims that her mental health issues did not begin with the drunk driving accident and that conditions were far worse only a few years earlier.

“I hit a severe depression a couple of years ago, depression on top of PTSD. I was suicidal, I didn’t want to be here,” she admitted.

