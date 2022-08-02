Katy Perry OPENS UP on having more kids with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando bloom might just expand their family tree a little more

In a recent interview, Katy Perry admitted that she wants to have more children with Orlando Bloom

The 45-year-old actor and the American Idol judge already has two children.

In a recent interview, international music singer Katy Perry was asked if she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are open to having more children.

The Roar crooner told PEOPLE that she is hopeful about growing her family.

“I’m a planner,” the singer said at HEIMAT while celebrating the launch of her non-alcoholic sparkling beverage, “So we’ll see.”

The 45-year-old actor and the American Idol judge had Daisy Dove, their first child together, in August 2020. Flynn, a son from Bloom’s first marriage to Miranda Kerr, is 11 years old.

The parental experience was particularly unique because the singer gave birth to her child at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she insisted that she wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that,” Perry shared. “I love the experience I’m having with my daughter now.”

The singer, who is now performing at Resorts World in Las Vegas as part of her residency, said she is prepared for any family growth that may occur.

So of course,” Perry replied in reference to expanding her family. “Hopefully later on.”