Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Katy Perry OPENS UP on having more kids with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry OPENS UP on having more kids with Orlando Bloom

Articles
Advertisement
Katy Perry OPENS UP on having more kids with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry OPENS UP on having more kids with Orlando Bloom

Advertisement
  • Katy Perry and Orlando bloom might just expand their family tree a little more
  • In a recent interview, Katy  Perry admitted that she wants to have more children with Orlando Bloom
  • The 45-year-old actor and the American Idol judge already has two children.
Advertisement

In a recent interview, international music singer Katy Perry was asked if she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are open to having more children.

Also Read

Stunning in an orange maxi skirt and a purple bodysuit, Katy Perry is pictured
Stunning in an orange maxi skirt and a purple bodysuit, Katy Perry is pictured

Katy Perry's stunning new sartorial statement has recently increased the fervor online....

The Roar crooner told PEOPLE that she is hopeful about growing her family.

“I’m a planner,” the singer said at HEIMAT while celebrating the launch of her non-alcoholic sparkling beverage, “So we’ll see.”

The 45-year-old actor and the American Idol judge had Daisy Dove, their first child together, in August 2020. Flynn, a son from Bloom’s first marriage to Miranda Kerr, is 11 years old.

The parental experience was particularly unique because the singer gave birth to her child at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she insisted that she wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Advertisement

“It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that,” Perry shared. “I love the experience I’m having with my daughter now.”

Also Read

Katy Perry Called ‘Hypocrite’ Over her tweet about Roe v. Wade
Katy Perry Called ‘Hypocrite’ Over her tweet about Roe v. Wade

Katy Perry has criticised the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe...

The singer, who is now performing at Resorts World in Las Vegas as part of her residency, said she is prepared for any family growth that may occur.

So of course,” Perry replied in reference to expanding her family. “Hopefully later on.”

Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Parenting News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story