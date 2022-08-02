Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Katy Perry threw a pizza into the audience. WATCH

At a club in Las Vegas, Katy Perry threw a pizza into the audience. WATCH

  • Katy Perry reportedly treated partying people at a Vegas nightclub to pizza slices
  • Videos of the singer are showing that she is throwing slices into the crowd.
  • Many people are saying it’s like a dream come true for audience out there to have witnessed this
In a funny viral video, The Last Friday Night (TGIF) singer threw hot pizza straight out the box onto a mob of eager partygoers trying to get the hot food.

Although she had the appropriate intentions, her technique was somewhat erratic, resulting in slices flying into the air.

Perry, 37, varied her pizza-throwing techniques, occasionally deciding to pitch them into the crowd without using a paper plate or napkin.

A fan account tweeted a video of Katy choosing to throw a slice like a frisbee deep into the crowd, setting off a melee among club patrons.

“Imagine Katy Perry throwing pizza right in your face??? omg a dream,” tweeted one fan, while another joked, “Katy Perry throwing pizza at people in the club? It’s upsetting to watch other people live your dream :(.”

