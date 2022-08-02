At a club in Las Vegas, Katy Perry threw a pizza into the audience. WATCH

Katy Perry reportedly treated partying people at a Vegas nightclub to pizza slices

Videos of the singer are showing that she is throwing slices into the crowd.

Many people are saying it’s like a dream come true for audience out there to have witnessed this

In a funny viral video, The Last Friday Night (TGIF) singer threw hot pizza straight out the box onto a mob of eager partygoers trying to get the hot food.

Although she had the appropriate intentions, her technique was somewhat erratic, resulting in slices flying into the air.

Perry, 37, varied her pizza-throwing techniques, occasionally deciding to pitch them into the crowd without using a paper plate or napkin.

A fan account tweeted a video of Katy choosing to throw a slice like a frisbee deep into the crowd, setting off a melee among club patrons.

Advertisement Katy Perry throwing pizza at people in the club? It’s upsetting to watch other people live your dream 🙁 https://t.co/4EPUJcoFM8 — Jake (@JakeRipley1) August 1, 2022

