Katy Perry threw a pizza into the audience. WATCH

Katy Perry OPENS UP on having more kids with Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando bloom might just expand their family tree a...
In a funny viral video, The Last Friday Night (TGIF) singer threw hot pizza straight out the box onto a mob of eager partygoers trying to get the hot food.
Although she had the appropriate intentions, her technique was somewhat erratic, resulting in slices flying into the air.
Perry, 37, varied her pizza-throwing techniques, occasionally deciding to pitch them into the crowd without using a paper plate or napkin.
A fan account tweeted a video of Katy choosing to throw a slice like a frisbee deep into the crowd, setting off a melee among club patrons.
Advertisement
Katy Perry throwing pizza at people in the club? It’s upsetting to watch other people live your dream 🙁 https://t.co/4EPUJcoFM8
— Jake (@JakeRipley1) August 1, 2022
“Imagine Katy Perry throwing pizza right in your face??? omg a dream,” tweeted one fan, while another joked, “Katy Perry throwing pizza at people in the club? It’s upsetting to watch other people live your dream :(.”
Catch all the Beauty News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.