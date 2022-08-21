Kendall Jenner’s makeup-free photos are a sight to behold

The gold accented bathroom of Kendall Jenner
Lets took a look at Kendall's "most private location - her bathroom....
According to the photographs that were published by Daily Mail, the supermodel, who is 26 years old, looked absolutely lovely as she was at the market stocking up on a few essential products wearing a cream-colored skirt and a dark green tank top.
The former member of the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been very busy promoting her own line of whiskey, which will be releasing a new reserve in the month of September.
Instead of having a pocketbook or handbag, the stunning celebrity slung a tan tote bag over her shoulder and carried it like you would a backpack.
Kendall sported a makeup-free appearance and let her long hair flow down below her shoulders, and her skin tone looked absolutely beautiful.
The Vogue model’s low-key outing comes after she threw a star-studded party earlier this week on Thursday evening, at which Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were among the guests. The party was held earlier in the week.
