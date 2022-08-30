Advertisement
Khloe Kardashian hits rock bottom after breakup

  • The 38-year-old describes the past year as “incredibly challenging”.
  • Khloe gave birth to her second child via surrogate in July.
  • Going through everything I went through was incredibly challenging, Khloe remarked.
Reality TV actress Khloe Kardashian describes the period following her split from her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson as being “incredibly hard.”

The 38-year-old former Kardashian who was embroiled in a paternity issue with another woman, which came to light shortly after the couple learned they were expecting a second child via surrogate, has had a difficult but trying year.

Khloe Kardashian hits rock bottom after breakup

Going through everything I went through was incredibly challenging, Khloe remarked in the trailer as she reflected on her turbulent year.

She continued, “I just feel that I’m a fish in a fish bowl,” referencing the attention she was receiving for her turbulent relationship.

The new clip was released just a few weeks after Khloe gave birth to her second kid by surrogate with NBA player Tristan, with whom she shares a four-year-old daughter named True.

Only a few months after their most recent breakup, the sporadically coupled announced in July that they were expecting their second child.

