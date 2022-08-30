Khloe Kardashian hits rock bottom after breakup

The 38-year-old describes the past year as “incredibly challenging”.

Khloe gave birth to her second child via surrogate in July.

Reality TV actress Khloe Kardashian describes the period following her split from her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson as being “incredibly hard.”

The 38-year-old former Kardashian who was embroiled in a paternity issue with another woman, which came to light shortly after the couple learned they were expecting a second child via surrogate, has had a difficult but trying year.

Going through everything I went through was incredibly challenging, Khloe remarked in the trailer as she reflected on her turbulent year.

She continued, “I just feel that I’m a fish in a fish bowl,” referencing the attention she was receiving for her turbulent relationship.

The new clip was released just a few weeks after Khloe gave birth to her second kid by surrogate with NBA player Tristan, with whom she shares a four-year-old daughter named True.

Only a few months after their most recent breakup, the sporadically coupled announced in July that they were expecting their second child.

