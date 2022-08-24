Kids of Jennifer Lopez are a “blessing and a gift,” according to Ben Affleck

Reportedly, during his wedding speech, Hollywood actor Ben Affleck showered affection on his new wife Jennifer Lopez

He also referred to her twin children Max and Emme as a “blessing and a gift.”

Affleck, who is now 50 years old, gave an emotional speech in front of family and friends during his and Lopez’s lavish wedding in Georgia on Saturday. The speech melted hearts.

Advertisement

Also Read Ben Affleck’s wedding speech to Jennifer Lopez was ’emotional’ Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married for the second time on Saturday...

“Ben made an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her kids, and said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason,” the source told Us Weekly.

Also Read Jennifer Garner was compelled to skip Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding Jennifer Garner reportedly missed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding last week...

Last week, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck renewed their vows and tied the knot in front of notable guests including Matt Damon, Kevin Smith, and George Clooney at an estate in Georgia.

After 13 years of marriage, the celebration weekend felt like something out of a fairytale18 since it was so jam-packed with fun activities for friends and family.