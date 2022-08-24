Ben Affleck’s wedding speech to Jennifer Lopez was ’emotional’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married for the second time on Saturday...
Affleck, who is now 50 years old, gave an emotional speech in front of family and friends during his and Lopez’s lavish wedding in Georgia on Saturday. The speech melted hearts.
“Ben made an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her kids, and said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason,” the source told Us Weekly.
Last week, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck renewed their vows and tied the knot in front of notable guests including Matt Damon, Kevin Smith, and George Clooney at an estate in Georgia.
After 13 years of marriage, the celebration weekend felt like something out of a fairytale18 since it was so jam-packed with fun activities for friends and family.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.