Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly getting along great

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been “co-parenting” their kids “very well,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The reality TV star and rapper are “very civil” with each other.

Ye frequently bashed Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media.

Advertisement

According to recent reports, Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West have been “co-parenting” their children “extremely well.”

The rapper, 45, and reality TV actress, 41, are “quite civil” with one another after Ye often disparaged Kim’s recent boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim and Kanye have recently been co-parenting really well, an insider told Us Weekly. There are no problems at the moment because they get along so well.

The source continued, “They are both treating one other with respect.”

Previously, Kim and the former SNL actor were chastised by Kanye, who has four children with her: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

In The Kardashians episode, the founder of Skims discussed her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson while talking to her sister Khloe Kardashian about her failed marriage to Kanye.

Advertisement

“I believe that if people understood the truth about my relationship, they would wonder how it endured for this long.” Kim informed Khloe.

However, she continued, “I can live with myself knowing that I did everything within my power to make the situation work so that I could escape with no guilt.”

Then, Kim continued, “I feel like you could at least say… you had a family, you tried everything in your power.. and you can look your kid in the eye and say that.”

Also Read Kim Kardashian is “eager” to see Pete Davidson again Kim Kardashian is anxious for her comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson to return...