Kim Kardashian in Barbie themed retro look, check pictures

Kim Kardashian uploaded a selfie video to Instagram showing her decked out like Barbie.

The reality TV star wore a pink Balenciaga minidress with a one-shoulder camouflage design.

Thousands commented on her appearance with heart and fire emoticons, with one saying “Barbie doll”.

With her gorgeous new fashion experiment, fashion queen Kim Kardashian has wowed fans. In her most recent social media photo, the Kardashian diva, 41, transformed into a real-life “Barbie,” leaving her fans envious of her beautiful new look.

The founder of SKIMS uploaded a fiery selfie video to Instagram on Monday showing her decked out like the famous fashion doll.

Posing in a pink Balenciaga minidress with a one-shoulder camouflage design, the reality TV actress showed off her glitter.

She carried a luxury mini-handbag and had her platinum blonde hair up in a throwback way. Kardashian used pink heart emoticons to title the video, “Balenci Barbie.”

The video drew a tonne of attention from celebrities and fans of Kardashian, who crowded the comments area with support and adoration for the fashion mogul.

Kylie Jenner’s younger sister scribbled “Love,” and La La Anthony, a close friend of the Kardashians, added additional heart-shaped emojis. Thousands of followers commented on her appearance with heart and fire emoticons, with one saying “Barbie doll.”

