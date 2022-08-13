Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian shows off her SKKN by KIM offices

Kim Kardashian shows off her SKKN by KIM offices

Articles
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian shows off her SKKN by KIM offices

Kim Kardashian shows off her SKKN by KIM offices

Advertisement
  • Kim Kardashian, who is a beauty mogul, has just released an exclusive inside look at her magnificent SKKN by KIM headquarters
  • It has left admirers in complete and utter wonder with the all-beige opulent decors.
  • The space, which is 40,000 square feet in size and arranged in neutral tones, has offices.
Advertisement

The billionaire model, who is 41 years old, offered fans a tour of the luxury area on Friday. The space, which is 40,000 square feet in size and arranged in neutral tones, has offices.

“Hey guys! Welcome to the SKKN by Kim office,” The Kardashians star said while getting out of her car inside the office’s parking.

Also Read

Kanye West spotted with mystery woman after his ex-wife Kim became single
Kanye West spotted with mystery woman after his ex-wife Kim became single

Kanye West spotted with mystery woman after his ex-wife Kim became single....

“I’m so excited. No one’s actually really seen my whole office. So, I’m going to give you guys a tour,” she said.

The mother of four was wearing jeans with a light wash, a fitting shirt by Balenciaga, and her platinum blonde locks were styled in loose waves. She looked absolutely stunning.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kanye West finally talks about Kim Kardashian
Kanye West finally talks about Kim Kardashian

After deleting all of his Instagram postings, Kanye West returned to the...

“So my whole office was decorated by my decorators Tommy and Waldo but we had Michelle from Rick Owens. She did all the furniture and helped me come up with. Just everything that I would possibly need and love for this big space,” she revealed while walking into the place.

In the video, she also gave a tour of the opulent kitchen as well as the amphitheatre and the exquisite glam room.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story