Kim Kardashian shows off her SKKN by KIM offices

Kim Kardashian, who is a beauty mogul, has just released an exclusive inside look at her magnificent SKKN by KIM headquarters

It has left admirers in complete and utter wonder with the all-beige opulent decors.

The space, which is 40,000 square feet in size and arranged in neutral tones, has offices.

Advertisement

The billionaire model, who is 41 years old, offered fans a tour of the luxury area on Friday. The space, which is 40,000 square feet in size and arranged in neutral tones, has offices.

“Hey guys! Welcome to the SKKN by Kim office,” The Kardashians star said while getting out of her car inside the office’s parking.

Also Read Kanye West spotted with mystery woman after his ex-wife Kim became single Kanye West spotted with mystery woman after his ex-wife Kim became single....

“I’m so excited. No one’s actually really seen my whole office. So, I’m going to give you guys a tour,” she said.

The mother of four was wearing jeans with a light wash, a fitting shirt by Balenciaga, and her platinum blonde locks were styled in loose waves. She looked absolutely stunning.

Advertisement

Also Read Kanye West finally talks about Kim Kardashian After deleting all of his Instagram postings, Kanye West returned to the...

“So my whole office was decorated by my decorators Tommy and Waldo but we had Michelle from Rick Owens. She did all the furniture and helped me come up with. Just everything that I would possibly need and love for this big space,” she revealed while walking into the place.

In the video, she also gave a tour of the opulent kitchen as well as the amphitheatre and the exquisite glam room.