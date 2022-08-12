Kim Kardashian choked out her 818 Tequila shot at Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday party.

The SKIMS founder joined friends and family on a private yacht to celebrate Kylie’s milestone birthday.

In a TikTok video from the event, Kim can be seen coughing and spitting out her drink.

Kim Kardashian made an attempt to keep up with the party fun during her sister Kylie Jenner’s extravagant birthday celebrations, but she failed, and her reaction is too amusing to handle.

On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder, who is now 40 years old, gathered friends and family aboard a private yacht to celebrate the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s significant 25th birthday. The celebration was held in honour of Kylie Jenner’s milestone birthday.

Kim, who has a lower tolerance for alcohol than most people, can be heard on a TikTok video from the opulent event asking the group, “Does someone have a shot I can take?”

Things went from bad to worse when Kim coughed and spewed out her 818 Tequila shot, which was both amusing and embarrassing. The individual who was operating the camera could be heard asking, “Wait, what?”Kim, who was having trouble expressing herself, sputtered out the words, “So [expletive] disgusting!”

The amusing clip was published on a Kardashian fan account on TikTok, where a number of users wrote that they had “never seen Kim make that expression before.”

Kendall, who is now 26 years old and released 818 Tequila in May 2021, has been subjected to a lot of challenges since then with the brand, including charges of cultural appropriation advertising.

