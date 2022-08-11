Kim Kardashian wants to marry, but not Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has not given up on her desire of getting married a fourth time, but it appears that she will not be doing so with Pete Davidson

Pete is the man she loved for nine months before breaking off their engagement a week ago.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly that nothing has changed for the former couple, as the reality TV star still wants to get married and the comedian still wants to be a parent. The insider also stated that the couple still has feelings for one other.

“Kim wants to get married again and Pete wants to have kids — none of that has changed,” the inside told the outlet. “It just wasn’t meant for it to be with each other.”

Another source revealed that there was no drama between Kim and Pete before they decided to call it quits because of their hectic schedules.

“There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate,” the source told the publication. “It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup.”

“They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard. Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule,” the insider shared.

“They had a lot of fun together and they can look back with fond memories.”