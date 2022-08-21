Kim Kardashian wows with friend’s birthday party
Kim Kardashian, of Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame, is throwing a...
One of the 12 old men detained in connection with the burglary in which Kardashian was bound and gagged at gunpoint is named Yunis Abbas, who claims to bear no remorse for his involvement in the crime.
In 2016, a group of criminals now known as the “grandpa robbers” stole $10 million in valuables from her plush hotel room.
Now, Abbas has said, “Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that.” He followed this up with a chuckle: “Guilty? Not really, and it doesn’t bother me
The robbery itself was described, as was the fact that Kardashian’s “secretary” had allegedly tried to contact for help by dialling 911 while in France.
Abbas said, “They should be a little less ostentatious towards individuals who can’t afford it” when questioned about celebrities bragging about their wealth online.
According to a recent interview with David Letterman, Khloé Kardashian revealed that for the next year she was so traumatised by the incident that she kept a full complement of security personnel on patrol outside her house.
Five years after the robbery, she admitted last year that the trauma had left her unable to trust a safe with her jewellery. She insisted, “No expensive stuff ever come” to her house, and “As far as jewellery, if I’m wearing something, it’s borrowed” or “It’s false.”
