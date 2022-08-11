Kim So Hyun will star in ‘Is It Coincidence?’

The Kim So Hyun star is currently preparing to make an appearance in a romantic drama ‘ Is It Coincidence?’

Allkpop reports that an official from the upcoming drama has confirmed that Kim would make an appearance in the show.

Fans were given assurance by an official that filming of the drama would commence in October.

Is It Coincidence? is a romance drama about two people named Hoo Young and Hong Joo who don’t encounter each other for the first time until ten years after they graduated high school.

After breaking up with her first love, Jun Ho, the character of Hong Joo, which Kim plays, is one who has lost trust in the possibility of finding happiness in a romantic relationship.

When Hong Joo, by complete chance, runs across Jun Ho and Hoo Young, the events of the novel officially start to unravel.

The director of the drama will be Song Hyun Wook, who is known for expertly expressing the nuanced feelings of each and every character he directs.

During this time, the year before, the public’s affection was won over by the drama Kim, which aired on KBS 2TV.