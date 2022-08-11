Kim So Hyun will star in ‘Is It Coincidence?’

BTS: Lizzo’s sister Vanessa Jefferson recalls meeting Kim Taehyung in Los Angeles like a true fangirl
Lizzo is one of BTS' most devoted fans. Kim Taehyung nicknamed V...
Is It Coincidence? is a romance drama about two people named Hoo Young and Hong Joo who don’t encounter each other for the first time until ten years after they graduated high school.
After breaking up with her first love, Jun Ho, the character of Hong Joo, which Kim plays, is one who has lost trust in the possibility of finding happiness in a romantic relationship.
When Hong Joo, by complete chance, runs across Jun Ho and Hoo Young, the events of the novel officially start to unravel.
The director of the drama will be Song Hyun Wook, who is known for expertly expressing the nuanced feelings of each and every character he directs.
Fans were given the assurance by an official that filming of the drama would commence in October.
During this time, the year before, the public’s affection was won over by the drama Kim, which aired on KBS 2TV.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.