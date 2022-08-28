After Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, age 10, was recently featured in a cosmetics tutorial on the family’s shared TikTok account, the keyboard warriors have begun to criticise Kourtney.

In the video that has since been removed, Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, can be seen applying concealer and blending it out with confidence before going on to apply lip gloss, eye shadow, and mascara.

One user on Twitter made the observation, “Well when you grow up in a house full of vain ladies,” and then went on to say, “I didn’t even think about using cosmetics till I was 16 years old.” [Citation needed]

Another user of social media commented by playfully expressing their alarm at the notion that the beauty fixation of the Kardashians is “spreading to the children.” Someone give the CDC a call!

The fact that Penelope had the opportunity to acquire so informed about makeup was criticised by yet another member of Twitter, who asked the following question: “Do these kids ever study?”

A month ago, Kourtney disproved rumours that her son Mason, who is 12 years old, uses social media and criticised an account that she called “super creepy” and accused of “relentlessly trying” to be him.