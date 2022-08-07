Advertisement
  • On Saturday, Kylie Jenner dined with Travis Scott at The Twenty Two in Mayfair, a London celebrity hotspot.
  • Kylie Jenner looked stunning as she met Travis Scott for dinner at a London celebrity hotspot.
  • Their date night comes after Kylie took her four-year-old daughter Stormi to Travis’ concert at London’s O2 Arena earlier in the evening.
The Kardashians alum, 24, went for an effortlessly stylish look, donning a quirky biker jacket and distressed mini skirt and flaunting her glam look in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Travis performed at The O2, his first arena since the deadly stampede at Astroworld last year, and the couple enjoyed a date night in the capital.

Kylie wore a frayed denim skirt with visible pockets to show off her toned legs and strappy black heels to add inches to her height.

Travis, meanwhile, was dressed in a red and white leather biker jacket, a Sex Pistols T-shirt, and cream cargo pants.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott step out for dinner in style

Their presence was a show of support as Travis makes a comeback after a fatal stampede killed 10 at his Astroworld Festival performance last year.

Their date night comes after Kylie brought her four-year-old daughter Stormi to Travis’ concert at London’s O2 Arena earlier in the evening.

