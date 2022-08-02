Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kylie Jenner claims Stormi has developed into a “little fashionista”: Photos

Kylie Jenner claims Stormi has developed into a “little fashionista”: Photos

Articles
Advertisement
Kylie Jenner claims Stormi has developed into a “little fashionista”: Photos

Kylie Jenner’s daughter, paints all over marble bathroom

Advertisement
  • Like mother, like daughter. Stormi seems to follow the footsteps of her mother Kylie Jenner
  • Kylie, recently posted an Instagram story  where she a couple of pictures of her daughter Stormi
  • Stormi was wearing stylish clothing in those swoon-worthy photos
Advertisement

Just, Stormi Webster was included in a few retro-styled photographs that Kylie Jenner recently posted on social media.

Also Read

Kylie Jenner’s jet emits less carbon than Taylor Swift’s does
Kylie Jenner’s jet emits less carbon than Taylor Swift’s does

Fans have been criticizing Kylie Jenner lately, calling her a "full-time climate...

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics took to Instagram story on Monday and showed a couple pictures of her four-year-old wearing stylish clothing.

“She doesn’t let me dress her anymore,” the media personality wrote on a photo of Stormi in white sneakers, grey shorts and a multi-colour shirt, looking up-and-coming “fashionista”.

Other images included Stormi in fashionable apparel, such as a grey and white romper, a black and red outfit adorned with a crystal pocketbook, and a blue outfit that she coordinated with her mother’s dress.

Also Read

Kylie Jenner shares loved-up video with Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner shares loved-up video with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner posted a brand-new adorable video of her and her rapper...

Advertisement

Stormi has always enjoyed to “take out clothes from her mom’s closet as well,” according to a source close to Kylie.

Her admirers loved the sweet dancing video Kylie and her mother Kris Jenner shared earlier on TikTok.

Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Parenting News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story