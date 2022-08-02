Like mother, like daughter. Stormi seems to follow the footsteps of her mother Kylie Jenner

Kylie, recently posted an Instagram story where she a couple of pictures of her daughter Stormi

Stormi was wearing stylish clothing in those swoon-worthy photos

Just, Stormi Webster was included in a few retro-styled photographs that Kylie Jenner recently posted on social media.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics took to Instagram story on Monday and showed a couple pictures of her four-year-old wearing stylish clothing.

“She doesn’t let me dress her anymore,” the media personality wrote on a photo of Stormi in white sneakers, grey shorts and a multi-colour shirt, looking up-and-coming “fashionista”.

Other images included Stormi in fashionable apparel, such as a grey and white romper, a black and red outfit adorned with a crystal pocketbook, and a blue outfit that she coordinated with her mother’s dress.

Stormi has always enjoyed to “take out clothes from her mom’s closet as well,” according to a source close to Kylie.

Her admirers loved the sweet dancing video Kylie and her mother Kris Jenner shared earlier on TikTok.