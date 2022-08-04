Kylie Jenner faces criticism for her “unsanitary” actions in Kylie cosmetics lab

Beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is under attack for yet another time

She recently posted a photo of one of the Milan, Italy, offices for her cosmetics company.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was accused by fans of breaking the brand’s sanitary regulations.

The Kardashians alum, 24, unveiled the creation of Kylie Cosmetics items on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

The entrepreneur displayed how she is involved in every stage of her cosmetics line’s development, from conception to manufacture, while wearing a lab coat. The mother of two captioned the photo, “In the lab making new magic for you guys better than before.”

Several of fans expressed concerns over her long, dark locks would end up in the makeup she was “creating.” Additionally, Jenner was not wearing gloves while handling various materials.

“Wear a hair cap,” one fan commented on her post. “Going to find hair in the make up [sic],” another wrote.

“[Does] it include your hair too?” one questioned. “[Aren’t] u suppose[d] to wear gloves, mask and the hair net thingy???” someone else asked.