Kylie Jenner’s $100k three-tone Hermès Birkin bag 

The beauty mogul is already known to own over $1 million worth of designer handbags.

She celebrated her 25th birthday on August 10 with a Birkin bag from her mother Kris Jenner.

In 2019, she shocked fans with a look at her upscale walk-in closet at her Hidden Hills, California mansion.

It’s common knowledge that Kylie Jenner’s closet is home to some of the rarest, most sought-after, and most expensive items in the whole world.

According to Daily Mail, the most recent luxury item to be added to her collection was a Hermès Birkin bag with three different colours and a price tag of one hundred thousand dollars.

The purse, which has components in tan, rust, and beige, is so extraordinarily uncommon that just three examples of its design are produced only. The rest of her gifts appeared to include a pair of orange Hermes slippers in a colour that was comparable to the bag. These slippers had a giant letter ‘H’ embroidered over the top of each foot.

In addition to her mother Kris, Kylie’s sisters Kendall and Kim Kardashian were there at the yacht party. Also in attendance were Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster and Kim’s daughter Chicago. Kylie’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, as well as family friend La La Anthony, were also in attendance.

In 2019, she surprised her admirers by giving them a glimpse inside the highly fancy walk-in closet located in the property she owns in Hidden Hills, California.

Martyn Lawrence-Bullard, the interior designer for the business magnate, had previously disclosed that the reality star had more than 400 expensive handbags stored away in the closet of her property in Hidden Hills.

He stated, “There are at least 400 bags, the most of which are Hermés, a large number of Birkin bags, Louis Vuitton, a large number of Chanel bags, and a few Dior and Fendi bags.” Many of them are valuable enough to be collected. She has purchased some of them as investments, and she treats them as if they were works of art.

Back in October 2021, Kylie gave her collection of designer handbags an upgrade; by purchasing a crocodile Hermes Birkin bag for the price of fifty thousand dollars.

