Laura Dern celebrates Ellery’s 21st birthday with amazing photos

Laura Dern celebrates Ellery’s 21st birthday with amazing photos

  • The actress called him “the greatest gift I could have ever dreamt up”.
  • She also said he’s her “amazing son/friend/inspiration,”
  • Laura Dern Celebrates ‘Amazing and Kind’ Son Ellery on His 21st Birthday.
Laura Elizabeth Dern is an American actress, director, and producer. She is the recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award.

In honour of her son Ellery’s 21st birthday, the Big Little Lies actress posted a throwback photo and a more recent one with him on Instagram earlier this week.

“Greatest present I could have ever imagined,” Dern, 55, said in the caption of a photo of her kid. “Happy 21st birthday, my incredible son/friend/inspiration! You teach me daily…about art, empathy, and elegance.”

“You are a great artist and human being. And you are such an incredible and lovely man. I am very fortunate and blessed to adore and learn from you. And daily, you make me chuckle “She ended the endearing post.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Laura Dern (@lauradern)

