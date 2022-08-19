Linda Evangelista blames messed up cosmetic surgery on her vanity
Linda Evangelista, who was left 'brutally disfigured' after a botched cosmetic procedure...
“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life – and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” she told the magazine, before adding that she was ‘trying to love myself as I am’.
She then added: “But for the photos. Look, for photos I always think we’re here to create fantasies.
We’re creating dreams. I think it’s allowed. Also, all my insecurities are taken care of in these pictures, so I got to do what I love to do.”
Former top model Evangelista revealed last year that the CoolSculpting surgery left her ‘brutally deformed,’ thereby putting an end to her career.
“If I had known side-effects may include losing your livelihood and you’ll end up so depressed that you hate yourself… I wouldn’t have taken that risk,” she also told Vogue.
