Linda Evangelista uses tape and elastic to mask ‘deformity’ on ‘Vogue’

Popular 90s model Linda Evangelista, who supposedly looked “disfigured” following a cosmetic operation, is back on the cover of Vogue.

According to reports, Evangelista’s face, jaw, and neck were pulled back using tape and elastic for the Vogue cover story images

Her fat-freezing therapy ‘backfired’ and left her with extra fat cells instead of decreased

Advertisement

“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life – and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” she told the magazine, before adding that she was ‘trying to love myself as I am’.

Also Read Linda Evangelista blames messed up cosmetic surgery on her vanity Linda Evangelista, who was left 'brutally disfigured' after a botched cosmetic procedure...

She then added: “But for the photos. Look, for photos I always think we’re here to create fantasies.

We’re creating dreams. I think it’s allowed. Also, all my insecurities are taken care of in these pictures, so I got to do what I love to do.”

Former top model Evangelista revealed last year that the CoolSculpting surgery left her ‘brutally deformed,’ thereby putting an end to her career.

Also Read Linda Evangelista went from $10k-a-day supermodel to ‘disfigured’ recluse Linda Evangelista went from $10k-a-day supermodel to a ‘disfigured’ recluse. Linda previously...

Advertisement

“If I had known side-effects may include losing your livelihood and you’ll end up so depressed that you hate yourself… I wouldn’t have taken that risk,” she also told Vogue.