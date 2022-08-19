Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Linda Evangelista uses tape and elastic to mask ‘deformity’ on ‘Vogue’

Linda Evangelista uses tape and elastic to mask ‘deformity’ on ‘Vogue’

Articles
Advertisement
Linda Evangelista uses tape and elastic to mask ‘deformity’ on ‘Vogue’

Linda Evangelista uses tape and elastic to mask ‘deformity’ on ‘Vogue’

Advertisement
  • Popular 90s model Linda Evangelista, who supposedly looked “disfigured” following a cosmetic operation, is back on the cover of Vogue.
  • According to reports, Evangelista’s face, jaw, and neck were pulled back using tape and elastic for the Vogue cover story images
  • Her fat-freezing therapy ‘backfired’ and left her with extra fat cells instead of decreased
Advertisement

“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life – and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” she told the magazine, before adding that she was ‘trying to love myself as I am’.

Also Read

Linda Evangelista blames messed up cosmetic surgery on her vanity
Linda Evangelista blames messed up cosmetic surgery on her vanity

Linda Evangelista, who was left 'brutally disfigured' after a botched cosmetic procedure...

She then added: “But for the photos. Look, for photos I always think we’re here to create fantasies.

We’re creating dreams. I think it’s allowed. Also, all my insecurities are taken care of in these pictures, so I got to do what I love to do.”

Former top model Evangelista revealed last year that the CoolSculpting surgery left her ‘brutally deformed,’ thereby putting an end to her career.

Also Read

Linda Evangelista went from $10k-a-day supermodel to ‘disfigured’ recluse
Linda Evangelista went from $10k-a-day supermodel to ‘disfigured’ recluse

Linda Evangelista went from $10k-a-day supermodel to a ‘disfigured’ recluse. Linda previously...

Advertisement

“If I had known side-effects may include losing your livelihood and you’ll end up so depressed that you hate yourself… I wouldn’t have taken that risk,” she also told Vogue. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story