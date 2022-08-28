Lindy Lund, mother of Lindsey Vonn, passes away one year after her ALS diagnosis

Lindsey Vonn’s mother died a year after being diagnosed with ALS.

Linda Lindy Anne Lund, Lindsey Vonn’s mother, died a year after she was diagnosed with ALS.

A representative for the 37-year-old Olympic gold medalist confirmed the news in a statement released on Saturday. The statement said, “Lindsey Vonn’s mother, Lindy Anne Lund, died Thursday night of ALS, exactly one year to the day after she was diagnosed.” “ALS is a terrible disease for which there is no cure yet.”

The report also said that Vonn “was incredibly grateful for the time she spent with her since the diagnosis and to be there by her side at her passing. In honor of her mother’s relentless fighting spirit, Lindsey is dedicated to learning more and helping bring additional awareness to this deadly disease.” A GoFundMe page encourages people to give money in honor of Lund.

The Olympian went on by saying, “I’m so glad I got to spend time with her, but I’m also glad she’s no longer in pain and at peace. She was a bright star that will never go out, and I will always look up to her.”

The photos in the carousel showed Vonn and her mother at different times in their lives, from when Vonn was a child to more recent times.

Lindsey wrote, “My sweet mother Lindy has lost her battle with ALS. She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis. I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her.”

“If you’d like to make a donation to ALS research in my Mother’s name, please go to the link in my bio.”

“I wrote this in my memoir a year ago for my Mom and it is unfortunately fitting now”

“This book is dedicated to my mother. She is my inspiration not because of what she did for my skiing career, but how her perpetual positivity shaped me into the person I am on, and most importantly, off the slopes. Every adversity I have faced, I found perspective and inspiration from her. Throughout the many hardships in her life, they only made her stronger, kinder, and more humble. That type of grit is what shaped me since I was a child; whether I knew it then or not, I know it now.”

“Mom, I hope I am one day as tough as you are. I hope I will approach every day with as much energy and optimism as you do. I hope I” will one day raise my kids to be as incredible as you are. I love you.”

