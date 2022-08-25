Lisa Rinna’s 25th wedding anniversary to Harry Hamlin

The Real Housewives star and Harry Hamlin are celebrating 25 years of marriage.

The black-and-white snap shows the couple kissing under vines of ivy in 1997.

They previously shared a photo to mark the couple’s anniversary.

Advertisement

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who is 59 years old, shared a picture from her wedding day in March 1997 on Thursday to mark 25 years of being married. The black-and-white photo, which Rinna posted to her Instagram, shows the newlyweds kissing under ivy vines.

Rinna had posted the same photo before to mark the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary. This time, she wrote: “25 years ago: #tbt. Who Is My Hero?”

The actress from “Days of Our Lives” also tagged Vera Wang to show her appreciation for the designer’s work on her sleek and elegant wedding dress.

Harry Hamlin on Lisa Rinna’s show “The Secret to 25 Years of Happiness”: “We couldn’t be more different!”

Hamlin has shown his love for Rinna and their family many times on social media. In July, he wrote a birthday message to Rinna.

“Yeah, honey, it’s just a number. Happy birthday to my one true love! “He wrote something about a picture of Rinna in a bikini.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by L I S A R I N N A (@lisarinna)

Also Read In the midst of her conflict with Chanel Ayan, Lisa Rinna mockingly advertises “RHODubai” Until Lisa Rinna declares it to be finished, it is not over....