Lisa Vanderpump’s Miniature horse died unexpectedly

  • The horse was a favorite of the reality star and her husband.
  • Ken Todd. In 2015, she gave the horses to her husband as a gift. 
  • She also used them in an advertisement for Nationwide Pet’s 24/7 pet hotline.
Lisa Vanderpump mourns the loss of Rosé, her favorite little horse.

The 61-year-old Vanderpump Rules celebrity tweeted on Saturday that the horse had died during the night.

“Such sorrow at Villa Rosa today… Our little horse Rosè unexpectedly went away last night. After collapsing, a frantic run to the hospital,” Vanderpump wrote, adding, “Diamonds is grieving for her, and so are we.”

She posted another image of the horse on Twitter with the caption, “Here she is receiving a bath.”

Vanderpump retweeted well-wishes from admirers who recalled the unique position that Rosé held in the family home. In an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2015, Vanderpump gave her husband, Ken Todd, small horses as a gift.

The reality star’s most recent Instagram image involves horses in an advertisement for Nationwide Pet’s 24-hour pet hotline. Vanderpump states in the video, “So, you all know how much I like my fur babies,” while feeding and petting Rosé and Diamond.

