Lizzo says ‘Laws in US are ‘oppressing us’ at MTV award speech

Lizzo recently spoke out against oppressive US laws and encouraged followers to vote for their favourite artists.

At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, the singer of the hit song “Truth Hurts” appeared to make a political statement by saying that the laws in the United States were “oppressing us” in her acceptance speech.

The 34-year-old singer scored a huge victory when her smash single About Damn Time was given a music video.

She didn’t understand the meaning of the award title “music video for good,” so she used the opportunity to encourage her fans to exercise their right to vote and affect legislative change.

The Minnesota-born Melissa Viviane Jefferson expressed her gratitude to the crew behind the music video and its director, Christian [Breslauer], and to Kenny’Thank you so much, thank you to Christian [Breslauer], who directed the video, Kenny. I don’t know what Music Video for Good means, but I do know what your vote means. Your vote means everything to me, it means everything to making a change in this country.

‘So remember, when you’re voting for your favorite artist, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.’

A defiant Lizzo then stated, ‘And now, to the b****es that got something to say about me in this dress — You know what? I’m not going to say nothing. They be like ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’ Because b**** this is winning ho!’

The biggest names in music gathered Sunday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

