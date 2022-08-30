﻿Madonna achieves another target: Everything you need to know

Madonna is the first woman to have a Billboard 200 top 10 album every decade (since 1983).

The 64-year-old singer’s Finally Enough Love is eighth on the list.

Madonna’s remix album is first remix album to crack the top 10 list.

The Grammy-winning singer Madonna has accomplished yet another significant milestone in her career. Since the publication of her debut album, Madonna, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop has became the first woman to have a Billboard 200 top 10 album every decade (1983).

According to People, the singer of the famous song “Like a Virgin” is the only musician to have topped any Billboard chart 50 times.

In the beginning of this summer, on June 24, the artist released Finally Enough Love, a remix compilation album from Warner Records.

The dance remix album is already the best-selling album of the week on the Top Album Sales chart and is now ranked eighth on the Billboard 200 list.

Since Beyoncé’s More Only EP in 2014, Madonna’s Finally Enough Love is the first remix album to crack the top 10 list, according to Billboard.

Madonna is the tenth person to reach the distinction of having an album rank among the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart for each decade since the 1980s.

