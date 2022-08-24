Advertisement
Madonna says Stella and Estere bring 'love, laughter, and light'

Madonna says Stella and Estere bring ‘love, laughter, and light’

Madonna says Stella and Estere bring ‘love, laughter, and light’

Madonna says Stella and Estere bring ‘love, laughter, and light’

  • Sweet photos of the twins throughout their lives with the pop star were shared, many of which featured the pair dancing.
  • Madonna says Stella and Estere bring ‘love, laughter, and light’
  • I cannot believe you’re already 10 years old!
Madonna’s family has a lot of birthdays this month.

The “Material Girl” singer posted a slideshow of photos and videos of her twin daughters Stella and Estere’s 10th birthday on Instagram on Wednesday.

People shared cute pictures of the twins dancing with the pop star from the beginning of their lives until now.

“Estere and Stella Mwale, happy birthday to you both! You both bring so much love, laughter, and light into our lives! “She added words to the video.

“I can’t believe you’re 10 years old already!  🇲🇼🇲🇼.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Last week, Madonna and her six children went to Sicily to celebrate her 64th birthday.

She wrote “Tanti auguri” in the caption of a picture of her with her six kids. Mercy James and David Banda, both 16, were standing to her left. On her right were her 22-year-old son Rocco, her 25-year-old daughter Lourdes, and the twins.

In other photos from the fun night, Madonna can be seen dancing with David, and in another, the twins pose together with their hair jewellery shining as they look away from the camera.

Next Story