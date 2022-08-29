Manifest season 4 trailer out: Check release date and details

Manifest is an American supernatural drama that premiered on September 24, 2018, on NBC.

Based on passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years.

The trailer gives glimpses of thrilling and intense events which will take place in the final season.

On August 28, 2022, Netflix released a teaser for the last season of the supernatural drama Manifest, with the first half of the season becoming available to stream on November 4, 2022.

SYNOPSIS:

The first episode of Manifest, a supernatural drama in the United States, aired on NBC on September 24, 2018. The show follows the fictional story of the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who mysteriously reemerge five and a half years after they were last seen.

The first episode of the series takes place on Air Flight 828 from Jamaica to New York City, which experiences severe turbulence.

After landing at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, New York, the aircraft’s 191 passengers and crew are informed by NSA deputy director Robert Vance that more than 5.5 years have elapsed during their flight and that they were presumed dead.

The travellers begin to have paranormal experiences, including voices and visions that foretell the future (known as “callings”).

The passengers on board the plane later learn that while they were presumed dead, a lot happened to them and the people they cared about.

Jeff Rake is the show’s creator.

Actors and Actresses Who Played the Roles

Melissa Roxburgh

Josh Dallas

Athena Karkanis

J. R. Ramirez

Luna Blaise

Jack Messina

Parveen Kaur

Matt Long

Despite NBC’s decision to end the drama after three seasons, the show quickly became Netflix’s most popular original series ever, leading to a fourth and final season split into two halves of twenty episodes each.

The trailer hints at the dramatic climaxes of the series’s final season.

