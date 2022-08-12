Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
‘Manipulative’ Amber Heard experienced “disturbing manic meltdowns”

‘Manipulative’ Amber Heard experienced “disturbing manic meltdowns”

Articles
Advertisement
‘Manipulative’ Amber Heard experienced “disturbing manic meltdowns”

‘Manipulative’ Amber Heard experienced “disturbing manic breakdowns”

Advertisement
  • Insiders have just stepped forward with some insight into Amber Heard’s manipulation.
  • She’d often make people turn ‘maniacal’ with her chaotic meltdowns.
  • A few confessed to being so enthralled with Amber that they were willing to overlook toxic traits and maniacal meltdowns.
Advertisement

Insiders have recently come up with information on Amber Heard’s manipulation and how her chaotic meltdowns frequently caused individuals to become “maniacal”. A close friend of Amber Heard who goes by the alias Gia made this admission.

A few confessed to being so enamoured with Amber that they were willing to ignore poisonous behaviours, dramatic mood swings, and psychotic meltdowns in order to stay in her good graces, she said, recalling Amber’s manipulation to House In Habit.

Additionally, she remembered talking to individuals who “said she had a special attraction that allowed her to control people to the extent she did.”

Also Read

Amber Heard dropped jaws in floral red outfit during visit to a bookstore
Amber Heard dropped jaws in floral red outfit during visit to a bookstore

Amber Heard dropped jaws in a floral red outfit during a visit...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story