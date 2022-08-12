Insiders have just stepped forward with some insight into Amber Heard’s manipulation.

She’d often make people turn ‘maniacal’ with her chaotic meltdowns.

A few confessed to being so enthralled with Amber that they were willing to overlook toxic traits and maniacal meltdowns.

Insiders have recently come up with information on Amber Heard’s manipulation and how her chaotic meltdowns frequently caused individuals to become “maniacal”. A close friend of Amber Heard who goes by the alias Gia made this admission.

A few confessed to being so enamoured with Amber that they were willing to ignore poisonous behaviours, dramatic mood swings, and psychotic meltdowns in order to stay in her good graces, she said, recalling Amber’s manipulation to House In Habit.

Additionally, she remembered talking to individuals who “said she had a special attraction that allowed her to control people to the extent she did.”

