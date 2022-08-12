Maren Morris says she received call back for the musical ‘Wicked’

Grammy winner Erin Morris may be up for the role of Glinda in Wicked.

Maren Morris is an American singer.

“You go baby!! Told ya you could do it!!! Xoxooxo,” Chenoweth wrote.

Maren Morris is an American singer-songwriter. While rooted in the country genre, her music also blends elements of pop, R&B and hip-hop.

The 32-year-old singer, who has said she wants to play Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, said Thursday that she got a callback for the hit musical.

“I was asked to come back for Wicked. I am crying. What’s the matter, “The Grammy winner tweeted with a crying face emoji and a green heart, suggesting she might be interested in playing the Wicked Witch of the West.

Kristin Chenoweth, who played the original Glinda on Broadway, retweeted Morris’s tweet and added some words of support. Her fans also replied with well wishes and support. “You go baby!! I told you it was possible!!! Xoxooxo, “She wrote.

You go baby!! Told ya you could do it!!! xoxooxo https://t.co/c6L2sQIfcD Advertisement — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) August 11, 2022

Morris replied, “Stop, my heart is going to explode,” and added another green heart emoji. Morris told her fans on Instagram how she felt when she found out she got the call back.

