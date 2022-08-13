Martha Stewart calls Pete Davidson ‘charming boy’

A viral meme suggested that Martha Stewart and Pete Davidson were a couple, and now Stewart is responding.

“If I had a son, Pete Davidson would be like that,” Stewart told the Daily Mail

After a source informed PEOPLE last week that he and Kim Kardashian had broken up, the Martha Stewart lifestyle mogul, 81, laughed off a recent meme that indicated she and the Saturday Night Live veteran, 28.

Advertisement

Also Read Martha Stewart jokes she hopes her friends ‘Just die’ so she can date their husbands Martha Stewart has had "two mad crushes" in the last month. One...

If I had a son, Pete Davidson would be like that,” Stewart told the Daily Mail. “He is an endearing young man who is still finding his footing in life. I’ve asked him to appear on my show, and I can’t wait to hear his thoughts.”

Her remarks were made in reaction to a tweet showing Stewart, 40, holding hands with Davidson, who is also 40, when the trio posed for a photo with Kardashian, 41, at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April.

We should’ve seen this coming. pic.twitter.com/BXzTUl3yQp — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) August 6, 2022

Advertisement

“We should’ve seen this coming,” a fan wrote with the photo, which has since gained more than 44,000 likes.

Also Read ‘The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart’ begins yesterday A new programme is coming to ABC, and the lead is well-known...

Stewart previously told E! News that Davidson and Kardashian were “an unlikely pairing” but “cute together,” adding: “They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice.”

A source said last week that the couple split after nine months of dating.