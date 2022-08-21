Maureen McGovern’s Alzheimer’s symptoms: ‘It’s difficult’

Alzheimer’s disease symptoms, as described by Maureen McGovern: ‘it’s a challenge’

Maureen McGovern is demonstrating that it is possible to maintain optimism in the face of adversity.

The 73-year-old Grammy winner and Oscar winner revealed her diagnosis of posterior cortical atrophy (PCA) and early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in a heartfelt yet upbeat Facebook post and website statement on Friday.

“What I do, or what I am still able to accomplish, has changed. I can no longer travel or perform in live concerts. In fact, I can no longer drive — how’s that for a kick in the butt?” McGovern wrote.

“Of course, it’s a challenge, but it certainly is not going to keep me from living my life.”

“But slowly I realized that my inner life has not changed. My passion for music, for singing, remains profoundly robust,” she continued.

McGovern stated that she intends to continue singing and producing songs for children in addition to working to increase awareness of the benefits of music therapy.