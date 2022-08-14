Megan Thee Stallion recently discussed the ways in which she has been attempting to move on after the death of her mother.

Rapper admitted during an interview that she has been following her mother’s advice

The vocalist of “Body” said her mother imparted wisdom to her before her death.

The rapper admitted during an interview with Ebro and Nadeska on Apple Music 1 that she has been following the guidance that her mother has given her throughout her life, as reported by PEOPLE.

“I just be taking it day by day and I be like ‘Lord, thank you for getting me up out this bed’ because sometimes I just wanna say ‘I’ll lay here for another hour, I’m not going.’ And then I be, ‘No, you’re Megan Thee Stallion… you gotta take care of you,’” said the 27-year-old.

Megan, whose mum died in March 2019 due to brain cancer, mentioned, “At this point in my life, I really realised that my mama was really driving the car for a long time. I didn’t even have to think about too many things when mama was with me.”

“My mum was like, ‘Just because I’m sick that doesn’t mean you are not supposed to be going to do your work. You got to a show tomorrow,’” recalled the singer.

“My mum said, don’t stop, so then I just did that literally, and I am here today,” she concluded.