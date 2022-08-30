Meghan Markle had no friends in Hollywood

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving to the US in 2020.
  • In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed how Prince Harry felt about leaving his family behind.
  • She also compared the two like “salt and pepper”.
Since Meghan Markle ‘didn’t have friends’ in Hollywood prior to the couple’s relocation from the UK to the US in 2020, she has asserted that she and Prince Harry experience the same difficulties with feeling alone in the US.

The couple currently resides in Montecito, California. In her most recent explosive interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed information about how Prince Harry felt about leaving his family behind and relocating to the US with Meghan.

Meghan said in response to Allison P. Davis’ question about if Prince Harry ever “feels isolated” given that he lives far from his family: “Well, look, we’re both building community… I didn’t have friends up here.”

In a later part of the interview, Meghan also compared herself and Prince Harry to “salt and pepper,” which, in her opinion, are always compatible.

“We’re like salt and pepper,” she said. We constantly move together.

