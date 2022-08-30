Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle makes wave with dazzling magazine cover

Meghan Markle makes wave with dazzling magazine cover

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle makes wave with dazzling magazine cover

Meghan Markle grabs attention with her dazzling magazine cover

Advertisement
  • The mother-of-two, age 41, stunned onlookers as she posed in Montecito.
  • The Suits star steals the show in a black gown and patterned pantsuit.
  • “It was a big adjustment – a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy”.
Advertisement

The Cut’s elegant cover featuring Meghan Markle has been making waves in the fashion world. The collection of stunning images was launched on Monday, and shortly after the interview was released, the pictures quickly gained popularity on social media.

The mother-of-two, age 41, astonished onlookers as she posed in Montecito wearing two lovely outfits.

The Suits star steals the show in a black gown in one of the gorgeous photos, posing barefoot on a wooden chair in her garden.

In addition, Meghan donned a patterned strapless midi dress in another snap and looked chic in a white pantsuit in the second.

The Duchess commented on her return to Instagram and forgiving the Royal Family as the explosive interview was making a lot of news.

I’m returning to Instagram, “In the interview, she stated. “It was a big adjustment – a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” she continued.

Advertisement

Also Read

Real life love story of Meghan Markle might be releasing on Netflix
Real life love story of Meghan Markle might be releasing on Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be working on a new documentary....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story