Meghan Markle makes wave with dazzling magazine cover

The Cut’s elegant cover featuring Meghan Markle has been making waves in the fashion world. The collection of stunning images was launched on Monday, and shortly after the interview was released, the pictures quickly gained popularity on social media.

The mother-of-two, age 41, astonished onlookers as she posed in Montecito wearing two lovely outfits.

The Suits star steals the show in a black gown in one of the gorgeous photos, posing barefoot on a wooden chair in her garden.

In addition, Meghan donned a patterned strapless midi dress in another snap and looked chic in a white pantsuit in the second.

The Duchess commented on her return to Instagram and forgiving the Royal Family as the explosive interview was making a lot of news.

I’m returning to Instagram, “In the interview, she stated. “It was a big adjustment – a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” she continued.

