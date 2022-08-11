Millie Bobby Brown discusses loneliness: “Nobody understood me.”

Millie Bobby Brown opens up on the difficulties she faced with her own identity

The 18-year-old star of Stranger Things opened out in an interview with Allure about her experiences growing up in the spotlight

She also talked about feeling isolated as she was growing up because she believed that she did not belong.

Advertisement

The 18-year-old star of Stranger Things opened out in an interview with Allure about her experiences growing up in the spotlight as a child star and dealing with cyberbullying for many years.

During the course of the chat, the actor was questioned about how she dealt with living her life in the public eye, and her response was as follows: “It’s incredibly hard to be hated on when you don’t know who you are yet.”

“It’s like, ‘What do they hate about me? ‘Cause I don’t know who I am.’ It’s almost like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try being this today.’ [And then they say], ‘Oh, no, I hate that.’ ‘Okay. Forget that. I’m going to try being this today.’ ‘Oh, my God! I hate when you do that,’” she added.

Also Read Millie Bobby Brown reveals her struggle with loneliness Millie Bobby Brown reveals her struggle with loneliness. She opened up about...

Brown continued: “Then you just start shutting down because you’re like, ‘Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?’”

The actor went on to reveal that she no longer uses social media on her phone except Facebook and Instagram, which someone else handles for her.

Advertisement

“I started to grow more, and my family and friends really helped. It helped to be able to understand that I don’t need to be anything they said that I need to be. I just have to develop within myself. That’s what I did,” Brown shared.

Brown went on to say that her loneliness made her feel as if no one understood her, which is why she wanted to play characters who others can identify to.

The star revealed that she “always felt different growing up,” adding, “I enjoyed being different people because I always struggled with self-identity and knowing who I was.”

“Even as a young person, I always felt like I didn’t quite belong in every room I was in. I also struggle with loneliness a bit. I always felt quite alone in a crowded room, like I was just one of a kind, like,” she added.

“So I liked [playing] characters that people understood [and] people could relate to because I felt like no one could relate to Millie,” Brown noted.

Also Read Millie Bobby Brown is rumored to be dating Jake Bongiovi Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi sparked dating rumors last month when...