Millie Bobby Brown on why she wanted to quit acting at 10

Millie Bobby Brown just just disclosed that she was planning to give up acting when she was 10 years old

A big casting director warned her that she was “too mature” to succeed as a child star in the industry.

In an interview for the cover story of the September issue of Allure magazine, the young actress spoke up about the humiliating incident that destroyed her self-assurance.

Advertisement

Also Read Millie Bobby Brown discusses loneliness: “Nobody understood me.” Millie Bobby Brown opens up on the difficulties she faced with her...

“I always knew that I was mature and I couldn’t really help that,” said the Enola Holmes actress.

She went on to explain, “Going back to what I said earlier about being kind of very lonely in who I was and feeling like no one was quite like me in school and no one was as mature as I was, hearing that was really hard because I thought maturity was a good thing.”

Later, Brown told outlet that it was because of her parents support she went for one more audition for Stranger Things.

Also Read Millie Bobby Brown reveals her struggle with loneliness Millie Bobby Brown reveals her struggle with loneliness. She opened up about...

“It was so hurtful. I got really down about that. My parents told me, ‘Just do this one last audition on tape and then you can go outside and play with your friends again,’” she recalled.

Advertisement

In the end, Brown was cast in the leading role of an 11-year-old girl with superpowers in the smash series on Netflix that launched her career.