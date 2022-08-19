In light of the recent situations involving Kanye West and Will Smith in this age of social media

Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah has recently discussed the cancel culture.

West responded to Noah’s criticism of his treatment of ex-wife Kim Kardashian by using a racist slur in an Instagram post shared in early March.

West was banned from Twitter for a day and his performance at the Grammys was cancelled after this incident.

Even if people were “keen to throw a human being away” when one of the King Richard actors smacked Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars, Noah said that it was still an interesting observation.

Noah recently discussed the “quick to render verdicts on the behavior of people, both celebrity or not”. mentality of modern society in an interview with Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast.

“I was shocked at how many people immediately just went, ‘Will Smith is a trash human being and he’s the worst human, he should be in jail.’ I was like, ‘whoa, wow. Okay,’” he said.

The host found all this “interesting” as he mentioned, “This person, who we’ve loved for so long, who has put not a foot wrong anywhere. Something went wrong here. Should we delve into the humanity of it? Should we ask, should we care? Nope, nope, that’s not the world we live in anymore.”

Noah explained that now people are “instantly defined” and there is no concept of “gray space” in this digital age.

“You’re either a good person or a bad person. And that is it. And then society flip flops with you, depending on your last action,” he remarked, adding, “I try not to allow myself to get sucked into that too much.”