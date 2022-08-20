Nam Tae Hyun, a former member of Winner, charged with assault, drug use

Heart Signal cast member Seo Min Jae has made a series of accusations against her business partner Nam Tae Hyun.

Nam Tea Hyun left K-pop boy band Winner in 2016.

He founded his own label the South Club, he is also part of the band of the same name.

Seo Min Jae, a cast member of Heart Signal, has levelled several complaints against Nam Tae Hyun, her business partner. On August 20, the SNS influencer and cast member of the Korean reality show Nam Tae Hyun accused Nam Tae Hyun, a former member of Winner, of assault and drug usage.

For those who are unaware, Seo Min Jae and Nam Tae Hyun are partners at the Itaewon bar called Unison.

According to Koreaboo, Seo Min Jae is a vehicle industry engineer as well as an influencer. The two have known one other for a very long time.

“Nam Tae Hyun does philopon, the needle he used is either in my room or in my office cupboard, and he beats me,” was the charge made by Seo Min Jae in an online post that she submitted.

The post has since been removed, but it was the latest in a slew of glitchy posts and erratic behaviour that had netizens scratching their heads.

The stream The two were allegedly once in love, according to a reality show cast member: “Back then, it was love.”

Nam Tae Hyun’s label read, “We’re on our way to meet him to check the facts,” on August 20.

