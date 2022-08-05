Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Naomi Judd’s daughter, Wynonna, discouraged by her late mother’s will

Naomi Judd’s daughter, Wynonna, discouraged by her late mother’s will

Articles
Advertisement
Naomi Judd’s daughter, Wynonna, discouraged by her late mother’s will

Naomi Judd’s daughter, Wynonna, discouraged by her late mother’s will

Advertisement
  • Naomi Judd’s eldest daughter Wynonna reportedly felt upset over her late mother’s will.
  • She had left the entire $25million fortune to her second husband Larry Strickland.
  • Naomi’s will included her husband’s name as an executor while the daughters were not in the list.
Advertisement

Wynonna, Naomi Judd’s eldest daughter, reportedly felt betrayed by her late mother’s will. This instance handed her second husband Larry Strickland the whole $25 million estate.

According to Page Six, Naomi’s will listed her husband as an executor but left out her daughters. This prompted Wynonna to consider contesting the it.

It “sticks in her craw” because her mother left all of her fortune to Larry, a source close to the 58-year-old told Daily Mail.

The insider continued, “Her feeling is Naomi built her riches on the back of Wynonna’s own hard work, at least in part.”

The source said, “She was the one who brought Naomi from working as a nurse to being a star; and was the lead singer of The Judds dating back to the 1980s.”

The insider said, “Wynonna’s beautiful voice was what put them over the top.”

Advertisement

In contrast, Ashley “had no issue with her late mother’s will giving her whole fortune to her second husband. The insider said, “With Ashley, it’s never really been about the money.

Legal authorities said that it was typical to appoint the spouse as the executor of a will. The exclusion of daughters, though, seems deliberate on Naomi’s part.

Also Read

Brad Pitt shares advice to Bad Bunny on surviving stardom
Brad Pitt shares advice to Bad Bunny on surviving stardom

Brad Pitt shares advice to Bad Bunny on surviving stardom. The rapper...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story