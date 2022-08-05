Naomi Judd’s eldest daughter Wynonna reportedly felt upset over her late mother’s will.

She had left the entire $25million fortune to her second husband Larry Strickland.

Naomi’s will included her husband’s name as an executor while the daughters were not in the list.

Advertisement

Wynonna, Naomi Judd’s eldest daughter, reportedly felt betrayed by her late mother’s will. This instance handed her second husband Larry Strickland the whole $25 million estate.

According to Page Six, Naomi’s will listed her husband as an executor but left out her daughters. This prompted Wynonna to consider contesting the it.

It “sticks in her craw” because her mother left all of her fortune to Larry, a source close to the 58-year-old told Daily Mail.

The insider continued, “Her feeling is Naomi built her riches on the back of Wynonna’s own hard work, at least in part.”

The source said, “She was the one who brought Naomi from working as a nurse to being a star; and was the lead singer of The Judds dating back to the 1980s.”

The insider said, “Wynonna’s beautiful voice was what put them over the top.”

Advertisement

In contrast, Ashley “had no issue with her late mother’s will giving her whole fortune to her second husband. The insider said, “With Ashley, it’s never really been about the money.

Legal authorities said that it was typical to appoint the spouse as the executor of a will. The exclusion of daughters, though, seems deliberate on Naomi’s part.

Also Read Brad Pitt shares advice to Bad Bunny on surviving stardom Brad Pitt shares advice to Bad Bunny on surviving stardom. The rapper...