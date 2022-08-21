Nearly month after her father’s death, Mira Sorvino mourns his passing

Mira Katherine Sorvino is an American actress.

Mira Sorvino is continuing to mourn the death of her father, Paul Sorvino.

Her dad died last month from natural causes at age 83.

She won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

Mira Sorvino still misses her father, Paul Sorvino, who died last year.

In a series of tweets earlier this week, the 54-year-old Academy Award winner was honest with her fans about how she was feeling after her 83-year-old father died of natural causes last month.

“Dad, I miss you!” In her first tweet, Mira wrote. In another post, she said, “I’ve been afraid of my parents’ deaths my whole life. Now, some of it has happened.”

“I feel very sorry for everyone who has lost a parent,” the actress said. “It throws you off course, puts you in a place you weren’t ready for, without the advice and love of the people you cared most about…”

After she posted her emotional tweets, her fans thanked her for being honest and sent her love and support. “You are all so nice and sweet!!!” Mira replied with a tweet.

She went on, “Goodness exists in the world. I can feel it, and I’m living it every hour as strangers show me love to help me get through my grief. This thread ties us all together. Thanks so much!!!”

After hearing that her father had died on July 25, Mira posted a touching tribute to him on Twitter.

She wrote at the time, “My father, the great Paul Sorvino, has died.” “My heart is torn in two because my life with him, full of love, joy, and wisdom, is over. He was the best father in the world. I love him so much. As you go up, Dad, I’m sending you love from the stars.”

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

