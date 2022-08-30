Nicky Hilton shares first pictures of her kids together

Nicky Hilton shares the first pictures of her kids together to celebrate baby boy turning 2 months old.

They include a few snaps of the infant wearing an Oscar de la Renta onesie.

She and her husband James Rothschild have yet to share their child’s name.

Hilton Rothschild, who is 38 years old, posted a slideshow of photos of her 8-week-old son on Instagram on Tuesday. Hilton and James Rothschild haven’t said what their son’s name is yet.

“2 months,” she wrote as a caption for the group of pictures. In the first picture, the fashion designer is holding her son while her daughters, Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 4, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, sit on either side of her and lean in to kiss their baby brother.

The pictures also show the baby boy holding one of Hilton Rothschild’s fingers and her holding up a baby blue onesie that says “My first Oscar de la Renta.”

There’s also a picture of the baby in a onesie that aunt Paris Hilton gave to her. It has some of the reality star’s most famous sayings, like “that’s hot” and “loves it.” In one place, it says “Love, Aunt Paris.”

