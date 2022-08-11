Nicola Peltz blames media for Victoria Beckham feud

Nicola Peltz does not want people to be concerned about her strained relationship with Victoria Beckham, who is her mother-in-law.

In a recent interview with Variety, the star of Transformers stated unequivocally that she and the former member of the girl group the Spice Girls do not have a feud.

The reason that Nicola did not wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham on her wedding day was discussed by Nicola and her husband Brooklyn.

Advertisement

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

Also Read Nicola Peltz dishing out her future plans with Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz dishing out her future plans with Brooklyn Beckham. American actress...

“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that”.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn insisted things in the fold are fine as he added: “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that.

“They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Speaking of her mental health ordeal earlier, Nicola turned to her Instagram to pen a cryptic post.

Advertisement

Also Read Victoria Beckham in cold war with Nicola Peltz There is a conflict between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham A source...

“Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.