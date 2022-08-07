Victoria Beckham in cold war with Nicola Peltz
There is a conflict between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham A source...
Nelson Peltz, Nicola Peltz’s billionaire father, appears to have come to her aid amid a feud with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, months after her marriage to Brooklyn.
Nicola, 27, who married Brooklyn Beckham in April, took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with her father.
Nelson is seen hugging his daughter in the photo.
“Thank you for always having my back, I love you so much dad,” Nicola wrote in the caption.
The apparent father-daughter reunion happened a day after Nicola seemingly opened up about her rift with mother-in-law in a cryptic post.
In the caption of the picture, Brooklyn’s sweetheart says, “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.”
