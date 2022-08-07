Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, have a full-fledged cold war.

Nelson Peltz, Nicola Peltz’s billionaire father, appears to have come to her aid amid a feud with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham

Peltz, 27, married Brooklyn Beckham, 23, in April, Victoria’s oldest son with soccer superstar David Beckham. But we’ve heard that trouble was brewing even before the wedding.

Nicola, 27, who married Brooklyn Beckham in April, took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with her father.

Nelson is seen hugging his daughter in the photo.

“Thank you for always having my back, I love you so much dad,” Nicola wrote in the caption.

The apparent father-daughter reunion happened a day after Nicola seemingly opened up about her rift with mother-in-law in a cryptic post.

In the caption of the picture, Brooklyn’s sweetheart says, “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.”

A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

